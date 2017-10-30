WCNC
Close

How to bring back patterns

Jason Oliver Nixon and John Loecke wrote the must-have design book of the season:Prints Charming.

WCNC 12:50 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

www.madcapcottage.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories