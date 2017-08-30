Close How to choose the right financial products for you Jim Heafner, President of Heafner Financial, helps you decide WCNC 1:06 PM. EDT August 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Heafner Financial704-552-1230www.youlljustknow.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Mom loses 2 daughters in 1 week CMPD officer arrested for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud RAW: Homeowner Helps Catch Manhunt Suspect Warnings after video shows cats seizing due to flea and tick medication Photo shows truck taking up several parking spaces Employee robbed making deposit for church Panovich: Harvey may impact the Carolinas over Labor Day weekend. Experts predict bright leaves this fall Rescuer Describes Finding 4-Year-Old on Boat 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice More Stories Donate now to help Hurricane Harvey flood victims Aug 27, 2017, 10:34 p.m. Charlotte nonprofit Samaritan's Feet sending 20K… Aug 30, 2017, 10:40 a.m. LIVE BLOG: MCSO confirms 2 more Harvey-related deaths Aug 25, 2017, 8:44 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs