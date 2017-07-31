Close How to create the perfect travel outfit We'll help you pack for your next trip WCNC 12:26 PM. EDT July 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.stylednow.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man believed to be kidnapped's body found Thousands stolen from Top Golf in armed robbery Thousands evacuated for power failure CMPD identifies man killed in crash Large police presence outside Midnight Diner Fatal crash in south Charlotte closes road Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone One to two weeks before power fully restored to OBX islands 1 killed, 1 injured in crash 2 found with gunshot wounds More Stories Man taken to hospital after shooting outside South… Jul 31, 2017, 6:52 a.m. Gov. Cooper to visit site of Outer Banks utility damage Jul 31, 2017, 8:03 a.m. Body of 68-year-old kidnapped by felon found;… Jul 31, 2017, 4:45 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs