WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

How to eliminate single use items

Guests are Amy Taylor, Niki Hitch and Elizabeth Schultz

WCNC 12:21 PM. EST February 09, 2017

 

www.spunkyavocado.com

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories