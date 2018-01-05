WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

How to get makeup- optional skin

Stanley Owings has tips to give your skin a fresh and renewed look

WCNC 3:31 PM. EST January 05, 2018

www.impactcolorcosmetics.com

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories