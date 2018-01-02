WCNC
Close
Closings Alert Cleveland County Schools
Close

How to have a healthier family this New Year

Dr. Ana-Maria Temple wants to help you take control of your health

WCNC 8:31 AM. EST January 02, 2018

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories