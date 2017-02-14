Close How to have joyful kids Guest is Dr. Chris McCarthy WCNC 12:45 PM. EST February 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.turnaroundanxiety.com Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man hiking with daughters killed in fall The Obama family preparing to move 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash Man charged with three counts of murder Florists hard at work for Valentine's Day Trump Hotel coming to Charlotte? 7-year-old hit 20 times, autopsy says Woman with ties to Atlanta missing Uniforms making flight attendants sick Elementary teacher shot during robbery dies More Stories Dead puppies found outside Rock Hill Walgreens Feb 14, 2017, 1:35 p.m. Cooper proposes 3-step plan to repeal HB2 Feb 14, 2017, 11:17 a.m. Fatal crash shuts down WT Harris in NE Charlotte Feb 14, 2017, 4:27 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs