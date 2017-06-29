WCNC
Close

How to help bored kids this summer

Dr. Chris McCarthy says it's ok for them to have down time!

WCNC 12:44 PM. EDT June 29, 2017

www.turnaroundanxiety.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories