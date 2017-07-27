How to make a great steak!

Thin cut ribeye steak with fingerlings potatoes & sautéed green beans.
Two thin cut ribeye
1 spring of rosemary
1 spring of thyme
Olive oil
2 cloves of fresh garlic
Salt & pepper
compound garlic butter
Half of pound of fresh cut green beans
1 small dice onion
Minced garlic
3 small bell peppers
Garlic salt for flavor
1 tablespoon of Olive oil
1 pound of fingerlings potatoes
Olive oil
Salt & pepper
1 tablespoons of fresh garlic
- Remove steak from refrigerator 20 minutes before preparing it.
- Season steak on both side with salt & pepper
- Preheat a nonstick pan on high heat
- Pan sear the steak 3 minutes of each side until medium
- Once steak is done let it rest and then plate it with the compound butter on top.
- Sauté the fresh cut green beans and onions in a sauté pan with bell peppers for about 6 minutes.
- Sauté fingerlings potatoes in olive oil and fresh garlic until cooked.
Prep time 15 minutes
Prepared in 30 minutes
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs