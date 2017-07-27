WCNC
Close

How to make a great steak!

Mouth watering and cooked to perfection

WCNC 12:43 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

 

Thin cut ribeye steak with fingerlings potatoes & sautéed green beans. 

 

Two thin cut ribeye

1 spring of rosemary 

1 spring of thyme

Olive oil 

2 cloves of fresh garlic 

 Salt & pepper

compound garlic butter

 

Half of pound of fresh cut green beans 

1 small dice onion 

Minced garlic

3 small bell peppers 

Garlic salt for flavor 

1 tablespoon of Olive oil 

 

1 pound of fingerlings potatoes 

Olive oil 

Salt & pepper

1 tablespoons of fresh garlic 

 

 

  1. Remove steak from refrigerator 20 minutes before preparing it.
  2. Season steak on both side with salt & pepper 
  3. Preheat a nonstick pan on high heat 
  4. Pan sear the steak 3 minutes of each side until medium 
  5. Once steak is done let it rest and then plate it with the compound butter on top.
  6. Sauté the fresh cut green beans and onions in a sauté pan with bell peppers for about 6 minutes. 
  7. Sauté fingerlings potatoes in olive oil and fresh garlic until cooked. 

 

Prep time 15 minutes 

 

Prepared in 30 minutes 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories