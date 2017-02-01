WCNC
Close

How to protect your investments from fraud

Guest is Jim Heafner

WCNC 12:25 PM. EST February 01, 2017

Heafner Financial 704-552-1230 www.youlljustknow.com

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories