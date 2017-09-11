WCNC
Close
Closings Alert 13 closing alerts
Weather Alert High Wind Warning
Close

How to pursue a career in sports broadcasting

Check out the Connecticut School of Broadcasting

WCNC 12:30 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

Connecticut School of Broadcasting

800-TV-RADIO

www.gocsb.com

Text ‘broadcasting” to 704-529-8146

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories