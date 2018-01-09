WCNC
Close

How to recognize seasonal affective disorder

Dr. Chris Mccarthy talks about the symptoms to look out for

WCNC 1:00 PM. EST January 09, 2018

www.turnaroundanxiety.com

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories