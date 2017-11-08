Close Improve your love life and look younger with Plexaderm The results take just minutes WCNC 12:39 PM. EST November 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 1-800-906-9553www.plexaderm.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS What you need to know about the flu Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte String of robberies in South End community Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting Active shooter training in the wake of attack More Stories Vi Lyles wins Charlotte mayoral race Nov. 7, 2017, 9:24 p.m. Voters approve CMS' $922 million bond package Nov. 7, 2017, 9:30 p.m. Police capture man wanted in deadly Salisbury… Nov. 7, 2017, 5:28 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs