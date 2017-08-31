WCNC
Close

In-stock carpets installed in just 1 week at 50 Floor

Redo your home in a very short time

WCNC 12:34 PM. EDT August 31, 2017

Call 50 Floor

877-50-Floor

www.50floor.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories