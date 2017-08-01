WCNC
Close

Inside Charlotte's new Queen Park Social

Eugene checks out this new place in Lower South End

WCNC 12:27 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

www.queenparksocial.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories