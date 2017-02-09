Italian Cream Cake

Cake:

1 stick of unsalted sweet cream butter

1/2 cup shortening

2 cups sugar

5 egg yolks

2 cups cake flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 small can of coconut

1 cup pecans, chopped

5 egg whites, beaten

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour (3) 8-inch round cake pans and set aside. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form and set aside. In a large bowl, cream butter and shortening, add sugar and beat well. Add yolks, one-at-a-time. Sift flour and soda together and add alternatively with buttermilk into the cake batter. Add vanilla, coconut and pecans. Fold in beaten egg whites. Pour into greased and floured cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Custard Frosting:

1-1/2 cups sugar

6 tablespoons flour

4 whole eggs

1-1/2 cups milk

1/2 cup sweet butter

1 cup shortening

8 tablespoons powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

Whisk together sugar, flour, eggs, and milk. Cook until thick. Cool. Add the butter, shortening, powdered sugar and vanilla to 1/2 of the cooked mixture. Beat well, and then add the remaining cooked mixture. Add 2 teaspoons of vanilla and beat well. Frost cake and decorate as desired. Refrigerate cake.

A special-occasion cake prepared for many baby showers and dinner parties.

©2011 MaMa Mia Cucina by Cynthia Ferich

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved