Italian Wedding Soup

64 oz. Prepared Chicken Broth (homemade or purchased)

1 large split chicken breast with ribs and skin

1 carrot chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 teaspoon salt and a dash of pepper, to taste

1 bunch of escarole, washed well of all sand and chopped

Meatballs (recipe below)

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup Romano Cheese

1 cup Pastina, cooked

Add all in ingredients in a large soup pot (except for the eggs, ½ cup Romano cheese and meatballs). Cover and simmer until the chicken and vegetables are tender, approximately 90 minutes. Meanwhile, make meatballs and refrigerate. Cook pastina and set aside.

After the chicken and veggies are cooked and tender, remove chicken and cool. Remove ribs, skin and discard. Shred chicken and add back to the pot of stock. Add meatballs, one-at-a-time. When they float to the top, they are cooked.

Beat two eggs in a small bowl, adding Romano cheese until well-combined. Gently pour the egg/cheese mixture into the hot soup. Add pastina and serve with additional grated cheese. Serve!

Italian Meatballs for Italian Wedding Soup

1-pound meatloaf mix (an equal ‘trio’ combination of ground beef, pork and veal)

1 slice old bread, crusts removed, and torn

1 small onion grated

1/2 cup grated Romano cheese

1 egg

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon salt and a dash of pepper, to taste

A handful of fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Shape and roll into the size of a nickel. Add to the hot soup to cook. When they rise to the top of the soup, they are cooked.

