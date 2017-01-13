WCNC
Close

It's Girl Scout cookie time

Guests are Betty Johnson and Briana Vinson

WCNC 12:58 PM. EST January 13, 2017

www.hngirlscouts.org

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories