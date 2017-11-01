www.chefbillbigham.com

J.L.Hudson’s Maurice Salad

Makes 6 servings

Dressing Ingredients

White Vinegar

2 teaspoons

Lemon Juice

1 1/2 teaspoons

Onion Juice

1 1/2 teaspoons

Sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons

Dijon Mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons

Dry Mustard

1/4 teaspoon

Mayonnaise

1 cup

Fresh Parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons

Hardboiled Egg, chopped

1 each

Salad Ingredients

Ham, cut into strips

8 oz

Turkey, cut into strips

8 oz

Swiss Cheese, cut into strips

8 oz

Gherkin Pickles, slivered

6 each

Romaine Lettuce, shredded

1 head

Pimento Stuffed Green Olives

12 each

Method of Preparation

Gather all ingredients and equipment

Combine the first 6 dressing ingredients and stir to dissolve sugar

Add remaining dressing ingredients and mix well

Combine the ham, turkey, swiss cheese and pickles together in a large bowl

Toss together with the dressing

Divide the lettuce on six plates

Top with salad and granish each plate with 2 olives

Serve immediately

