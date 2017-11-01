J.L.Hudson’s Maurice Salad
Makes 6 servings
Dressing Ingredients
White Vinegar
2 teaspoons
Lemon Juice
1 1/2 teaspoons
Onion Juice
1 1/2 teaspoons
Sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons
Dijon Mustard
1 1/2 teaspoons
Dry Mustard
1/4 teaspoon
Mayonnaise
1 cup
Fresh Parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons
Hardboiled Egg, chopped
1 each
Salad Ingredients
Ham, cut into strips
8 oz
Turkey, cut into strips
8 oz
Swiss Cheese, cut into strips
8 oz
Gherkin Pickles, slivered
6 each
Romaine Lettuce, shredded
1 head
Pimento Stuffed Green Olives
12 each
Method of Preparation
Gather all ingredients and equipment
Combine the first 6 dressing ingredients and stir to dissolve sugar
Add remaining dressing ingredients and mix well
Combine the ham, turkey, swiss cheese and pickles together in a large bowl
Toss together with the dressing
Divide the lettuce on six plates
Top with salad and granish each plate with 2 olives
Serve immediately
