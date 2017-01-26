Jonas family cauliflower

Undercover Mother Making Undercover Dinner
Recipe courtesy of Nellie’s Southern Kitchen
Ingredients:
1 head of cauliflower
1 cup mayonnaise
1/8 cup yellow mustard
1 tbs. spicy brown or Dijon mustard
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
paprika (optional)
chopped chives or green onions (optional)
Directions:
Prepare a steamed full head of cauliflower by cutting away the leaves and most of the core, leaving the cauliflower intact.
Place the cauliflower into a steamer basket, place the basket in a large pot and add one inch of water.
Cover and bring to a boil over medium heat.
Steam for 5-8 minutes and just until fork-tender.
Remove from heat and transfer to a beautiful serving dish.
Spread the mustard and mayonnaise evenly on top.
Sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese so it can melt.
Serve immediately.
