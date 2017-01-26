Jonas family cauliflower

Undercover Mother Making Undercover Dinner

Recipe courtesy of Nellie’s Southern Kitchen

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

1 cup mayonnaise

1/8 cup yellow mustard

1 tbs. spicy brown or Dijon mustard

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

paprika (optional)

chopped chives or green onions (optional)

Directions:

Prepare a steamed full head of cauliflower by cutting away the leaves and most of the core, leaving the cauliflower intact.

Place the cauliflower into a steamer basket, place the basket in a large pot and add one inch of water.

Cover and bring to a boil over medium heat.

Steam for 5-8 minutes and just until fork-tender.

Remove from heat and transfer to a beautiful serving dish.

Spread the mustard and mayonnaise evenly on top.

Sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese so it can melt.

Serve immediately.

