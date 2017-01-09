Lamb Kofta

Kofta, Lamb

5# ground lamb

1 T cumin

¼ t coriander

½ t cayenne

1 t smoked paprika

¼ t smoked black pepper

2 T salt

1 t black pepper

1 bunch chopped parsley

4 T garlic puree

1 c red onion

1 c rough chopped pistachios

Zest of 2 lemons

Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and combine until just mixed. Don’t overwork it; you don’t want to cream out the fat. Patties can be formed into any shape or thickness depending on what the application is. Traditionally, it would be formed around a skewer and then grilled. This mixture also works very well as a burger patty or even sliders.