Lamb Kofta

WCNC 9:29 AM. EST January 09, 2017

Kofta, Lamb

 

5# ground lamb

1 T cumin

¼ t coriander

½ t cayenne

1 t smoked paprika

¼ t smoked black pepper

2 T salt                                                          

1 t black pepper

1 bunch chopped parsley

4 T garlic puree

1 c red onion

1 c rough chopped pistachios

Zest of 2 lemons

 

 

Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and combine until just mixed. Don’t overwork it; you don’t want to cream out the fat. Patties can be formed into any shape or thickness depending on what the application is. Traditionally, it would be formed around a skewer and then grilled. This mixture also works very well as  a burger patty or even sliders. 


