Lamb Kofta

Kofta, Lamb
5# ground lamb
1 T cumin
¼ t coriander
½ t cayenne
1 t smoked paprika
¼ t smoked black pepper
2 T salt
1 t black pepper
1 bunch chopped parsley
4 T garlic puree
1 c red onion
1 c rough chopped pistachios
Zest of 2 lemons
Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and combine until just mixed. Don’t overwork it; you don’t want to cream out the fat. Patties can be formed into any shape or thickness depending on what the application is. Traditionally, it would be formed around a skewer and then grilled. This mixture also works very well as a burger patty or even sliders.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs