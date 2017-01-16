Close Learn the latest social media, broadcast and radio skills Guest is John Casson WCNC 12:50 PM. EST January 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 1-800-TV-Radio www.gocsb.com Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Rock Hill nightclub owner shot, killed patron Gastonia teen dead after fatal accident CMPD investigates east Charlotte hit-and-run Drake wears S.C. hoop star's jersey Teen hospitalized after taking pill bought at school 18 years later: Kamiyah reunites with biological father, grandmother Local boy died of asphyxiation More Stories 1 stabbed, suspect detained after incident in NW Charlotte Jan 16, 2017, 4:39 p.m. Charlotte event celebrates the life and legacy of MLK Jr. Jan 16, 2017, 8:32 a.m. Does your child's Sophie the Giraffe toy have mold… Jan 16, 2017, 4:58 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs