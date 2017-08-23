www.jilldahan.com

Lebanese Stuffed Courgettes (Zucchini)

1 shallot finely diced

1/2 lb ground lamb or diced mushrooms

1 tsp cinnamon, divided in two

3 tsp ground cumin, divided in two

1/2 tsp sumac

4 tbsp pine nuts

4 medium zucchini cut in half and hollowed out

3 medium garlic cloves

2 (24 oz) jars crushed tomatoes

1/2 tsp allspice

1 tsp finely grated ginger

Tahini sauce

2 tbsp tahini

1-2 tbsp filtered water

3 tbsp lemon juice

1 small garlic clove crushed

pinch of sea salt

In a frying pan saute the shallot and lamb or mushrooms until cooked through about 7 minutes. Add in 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp cumin, sumac, and 2 tbsp pine nuts and cook another 5 minutes. Set aside.

Cut squashes in half across and hollow out each half carefully with a skinny spoon. Stuff the squash halves with the filling and reserve any filling to sprinkle over the top.

Cook the tomato sauce with 2 tsp cumin, garlic, ginger, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and allspice for about 10 minutes. Add squash halves in and cook for 30 minutes on low then flip squash and cook for another 30 minutes. This can all be done in the morning and reheated to serve.

Make the tahini sauce to serve by combining all the ingredients except the water in a bowl and then whisking enough water until thick and creamy consistency..

To serve, spoon squash over cooked rice or quinoa with a little tomato sauce spooned over and a drizzle of tahini sauce and finished with toasted pine nuts and extra lamb if any. Use the leftover tomato sauce the next morning to poach eggs in for a delicious Mediterrean breaky!

