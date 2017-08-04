Lighter Lasagna

“Lightened Up” Lasagna

Serves 6

2 sheets or ½ box Lasagna Noodles

1 16 Oz Container Ricotta Cheese

1 Cup Shredded Parmesan Cheese

2 Cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

1 Beaten Egg

2-3 Zucchini, Yellow Squash or Eggplant, sliced very thin in long “noodles”

1 Quart Cannizzaro Marinara, Mushroom Marinara or Arrabbiata

Cook Pasta until just underdone, drain & let cool enough to handle. While pasta is cooking, slice with a knife, wide vegetable peeler, or a mandolin long wide strips of the squash and/or eggplant. Combine & mix well next 4 ingredients – reserving 1.5 Cups of Mozzarella for the last step. Spray a large lasagna pan and pour a layer of Cannizzaro Sauce. Arrange a layer of noodles, overlapping if necessary to cover sauce. Spread 1/2 of the ricotta mixture over the noodles and top with a vegetable layer. Repeat and finish with a last layer of noodles and top with remaining sauce. Cover with foil and bake at 375 for 40 minutes or until bubbling. Remove foil and top with reserved cup of Mozzarella Cheese. and bake for 15 more minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes, cut and serve!

