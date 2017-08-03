WCNC
Close

Local man receives life changing care after spinal cord injury

Learn more about this remarkable story

WCNC 12:20 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

www.deanosback.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories