Mustard and Molasses Local Pork Chops

By Charlotte Culinary Expert Heidi Billotto

HeidiBillottoFood.com



4-6 local bone-in pork chops or a pork loin roast from A Way of Life Farm in Bostic NC (Available at the Charlotte Regional Farmers’ Market on Yorkmont Road on Saturday mornings)

For the marinade:

1 cup dry white wine

2 Tbsp. Olive Crate Kores Estate extra virgin olive oil

1 sprig fresh rosemary

2 bay leaves

1 cup Dijon Mustard

1 cup local molasses ( I love Harrell Hill Farm Sorghum Syrup Molasses)

6 juniper berries, lightly bruised; or 1/4 cup gin

Marinate the chops for up to an hour at room temp or longer in the refrigerator, turning it occasionally. Remove from refrigerator and bring to room temperature before cooking.

Transfer the chops to a roasting pan and bake, covered in a 375 degree oven for 20 minutes or so.

Uncover and broil just to crisp the outside of the chops, taking care not to burn the marinade

Served with mashed Sunshine Sweet Potatoes ( a NC Sweet Potato variety only available from A Way of Life Farm) and your favorite seasonal green

© 2017 WCNC.COM