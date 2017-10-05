Chef Bernard Brunet with Global Restaurant

Reservations: 704-835-1072 or www.global-restaurant.com/com

Maple Leaf Duck

Pairing of seared breast & duck confit – sweet potato hash - blackberry gastrique

Servings: 6

Prep time: 30 min

Total time: 90 min.

Sweet potato hash

3 large sweet potatoes

1 onion diced

2 sprig thyme

TT S&P

2 sprig fresh tarragon chopped

2 tbsp Olive oil

MOP

Put medium pot of salted water with 2 sprigs thyme to boil. In

the meantime, Peel & diced sweet potato small & once water

is boiling, blanch Sweet potatoes 2 to 3 mins Then Drain

them.

In a cast iron skillet, sweat the onions in olive oil till

translucent. Add sweet potatoes, increase to medium heat &

sauté till lightly golden.

To Serve

Gently reheat about half cup/person of hash add tarragon & duck confit or meat of choice (pulled pork, pulled chicken

thigh or sausage. Toss and serve

Blackberry gastrique

1-pint fresh blackberry

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp sugar

Pinch of salt

Mop

Rinse blackberry to remove any undesired … Use 2-quart pot, medium heat, pour all ingredients & cover let it go for 10

minutes. Remove lid, strain & reserve the whole berries. Return to the burner to reduce liquid by half.

Reincorporate the blackberry to the liquid. Hold in warm area till ready to serve

Duck Breast

6 duck breasts of 6 to 7oz each

Mop

Turn oven at 450f.

Roasted Pumpkin Hummus

INGREDIENTS

1 pound diced fresh pumpkin, peel removed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 head garlic, the pointy end cut off by about 1/4 inch to expose the cloves

1 (15 ounce) can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

2 to 3 tablespoons tahini

2 teaspoons pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Juice of one lemon

1 teaspoon salt

Roasted pumpkin seeds, olive oil and a sprinkle of cinnamon

chips, crackers or toasted pita bread

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. In a bowl, toss together the pumpkin, oil and cumin. Spread the

pieces out on a lined cookie sheet and add the head of garlic. Roast for 25-30 minutes or until the

edges of the pumpkin and garlic have become a little blackened.

2. Place the pumpkin, garlic and garbanzo beans in a food processor along with the tahini, olive oil,

maple syrup, lemon and salt. Blend until smooth, adding more olive oil as necessary. Add more tahini,

maple syrup and salt to taste.

3. Scoop into a serving bowl drizzled with some olive oil and sprinkled with some pumpkin seeds and a

touch of cinnamon. Serve with chips, crackers or toasted pita bread.

