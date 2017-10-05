Chef Bernard Brunet with Global Restaurant
Chef Bernard Brunet with Global Restaurant
Maple Leaf Duck
Pairing of seared breast & duck confit – sweet potato hash - blackberry gastrique
Servings: 6
Prep time: 30 min
Total time: 90 min.
Sweet potato hash
3 large sweet potatoes
1 onion diced
2 sprig thyme
TT S&P
2 sprig fresh tarragon chopped
2 tbsp Olive oil
MOP
Put medium pot of salted water with 2 sprigs thyme to boil. In
the meantime, Peel & diced sweet potato small & once water
is boiling, blanch Sweet potatoes 2 to 3 mins Then Drain
them.
In a cast iron skillet, sweat the onions in olive oil till
translucent. Add sweet potatoes, increase to medium heat &
sauté till lightly golden.
To Serve
Gently reheat about half cup/person of hash add tarragon & duck confit or meat of choice (pulled pork, pulled chicken
thigh or sausage. Toss and serve
Blackberry gastrique
1-pint fresh blackberry
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp sugar
Pinch of salt
Mop
Rinse blackberry to remove any undesired … Use 2-quart pot, medium heat, pour all ingredients & cover let it go for 10
minutes. Remove lid, strain & reserve the whole berries. Return to the burner to reduce liquid by half.
Reincorporate the blackberry to the liquid. Hold in warm area till ready to serve
Duck Breast
6 duck breasts of 6 to 7oz each
Mop
Turn oven at 450f.
Roasted Pumpkin Hummus
INGREDIENTS
1 pound diced fresh pumpkin, peel removed
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 head garlic, the pointy end cut off by about 1/4 inch to expose the cloves
1 (15 ounce) can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
2 to 3 tablespoons tahini
2 teaspoons pure maple syrup
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Juice of one lemon
1 teaspoon salt
Roasted pumpkin seeds, olive oil and a sprinkle of cinnamon
chips, crackers or toasted pita bread
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. In a bowl, toss together the pumpkin, oil and cumin. Spread the
pieces out on a lined cookie sheet and add the head of garlic. Roast for 25-30 minutes or until the
edges of the pumpkin and garlic have become a little blackened.
2. Place the pumpkin, garlic and garbanzo beans in a food processor along with the tahini, olive oil,
maple syrup, lemon and salt. Blend until smooth, adding more olive oil as necessary. Add more tahini,
maple syrup and salt to taste.
3. Scoop into a serving bowl drizzled with some olive oil and sprinkled with some pumpkin seeds and a
touch of cinnamon. Serve with chips, crackers or toasted pita bread.
