Classic Mediterranean Salmon

Serves 4

Ingredients

· 2 lbs. of Fresh Salmon, skinned removed

· 2 slices of Fresh Lemon

· 1 tablespoon Fresh Parsley, rinsed, dried and minced

· 1/2 cup Roma Tomatoes, diced

· 1/2 cup Mixed Olives, drained and chopped

· ¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO), divided

· 1 Tbsp. of Balsamic Vinegar

· 1/3 cup Feta Cheese, crumbles

· Kosher Salt and Fresh Ground Black Pepper, to taste

Preparations

1. Mix together Tapenade: parsley, tomatoes, mixed olives and toss in 2 Tbsp, of EVOO, vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

2. Season Fresh Salmon Fillet with salt and black pepper on both sides.

3. Heat a large a large skillet on medium high heat, add 2 Tbsp. of Olive Oil and fresh lemon slices for a quick sear and reduce heat to medium.

4. Cook salmon on both sides until done. Keep lemon slices on top of salmon for flavoring. Discard lemons when salmon has finished cooking.

5. Finish tapenade by lightly tossing in Feta Cheese.

6. Remove salmon to a serving plate and top with the tapenade. Serve with slices of toasted baguette and pair with favorite glass of red wine

