WCNC
Close

Mobile app dispels myths about substance use

Guests are Angela Allen and Lavonne McLean

WCNC 12:35 PM. EST January 27, 2017

www.itunes.apple.com

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories