Mojito Chicken Entree or Appertizer

Mojito Chicken
Serves 4
Ingredients
Olive Oil 2 teaspoons
Onion, diced ½ cup
Garlic, minced 2 cloves
Sugar 1 tablespoon
Chicken Breast, skinless, boneless 1 pound
Fresh Lime Juice ½ cup
Rum 1/4 cup
Fresh Lime zest 1 teaspoon
Salt To taste
Pepper To taste
Fresh mint leaves, chop ¼ cup
Method of Preparation
Gather all ingredients and equipment
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat
Add onion, garlic and sugar and cook for 3 minutes, until soft, stirring with a wooden spoon
Add cut-up chicken and sauté 3 to 5 minutes, until golden brown on all sides
Add rum and flambe
Add lime juice and lime zest
Salt and pepper and bring to simmer
Simmer for 3 minutes, until chicken is cooked through
Garnish with mint and serve immediately
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs