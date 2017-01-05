WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Mojito Chicken Entree or Appertizer

WCNC 8:35 AM. EST January 05, 2017

Mojito Chicken

Serves 4

 

Ingredients

 

Olive Oil                         2 teaspoons

Onion, diced                          ½ cup

Garlic, minced                        2 cloves

Sugar                                 1 tablespoon

Chicken Breast, skinless, boneless              1 pound

Fresh Lime Juice                      ½ cup

Rum                               1/4 cup

Fresh Lime zest                            1 teaspoon

Salt                              To taste

Pepper                                To taste

Fresh mint leaves, chop                    ¼ cup

 

 

 

    

Method of Preparation

 

Gather all ingredients and equipment

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat

Add onion, garlic and sugar and cook for 3 minutes, until soft, stirring with a wooden spoon

Add cut-up chicken and sauté 3 to 5 minutes, until golden brown on all sides

Add rum and flambe

Add lime juice and lime zest

Salt and pepper and bring to simmer

Simmer for 3 minutes, until chicken is cooked through

Garnish with mint and serve immediately 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories