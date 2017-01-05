Mojito Chicken Entree or Appertizer

Mojito Chicken

Serves 4

Ingredients

Olive Oil 2 teaspoons

Onion, diced ½ cup

Garlic, minced 2 cloves

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Chicken Breast, skinless, boneless 1 pound

Fresh Lime Juice ½ cup

Rum 1/4 cup

Fresh Lime zest 1 teaspoon

Salt To taste

Pepper To taste

Fresh mint leaves, chop ¼ cup

Method of Preparation

Gather all ingredients and equipment

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat

Add onion, garlic and sugar and cook for 3 minutes, until soft, stirring with a wooden spoon

Add cut-up chicken and sauté 3 to 5 minutes, until golden brown on all sides

Add rum and flambe

Add lime juice and lime zest

Salt and pepper and bring to simmer

Simmer for 3 minutes, until chicken is cooked through

Garnish with mint and serve immediately