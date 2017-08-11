Mojo Chicken Tacos and Baltimore Pit Beef Sandwiches

Mojo Chicken Tacos

Mojo Chicken Tacos Mojo Chicken TacosMojo Chicken Tacos Mojo Chicken Tacos Mojo Chicken Tacos

Mojo sauce: Mojo sauce:Mojo sauce:Mojo sauce: Mojo sauce: (make day ahead, pour over boneless chicken breasts in Ziploc bag 6+ hours ahead of cooking)

• ¼ cup orange juice

• 3 tbsp. lime juice

• 3 tbsp. olive oil

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped cilantro

• 1 finely chopped jalapeno

• 1 tbsp. minced garlic

• ¾ tsp. cumin

• ½ tsp. Kosher salt

Grilling: set fire up for direct heat, 350 degrees

• Oil grill grate with vegetable or toasted sesame oil, place chicken on.

• When edges begin to turn whitish opaque turn 45 degrees for another 2 minutes then turn over.

• When chicken reaches 155 degrees turn 45 degrees. Chicken is done when it reaches safe internal temperature of 160 degrees.

• While chicken is cooking slice red onion in thirds, baste both sides with oil and cook next to chicken.

• When chicken is done set aside for a few minutes to rest. Put the tortillas on the grill to heat, 1-2 minutes per side at most.

Assembly

• Slice chicken into strips

• Slice onion into strips

• Place in tortillas with your favorite salsa

• Have extra lime wedges

• Option to add more toppings

o Shredded lettuce

o Chopped tomato

o Grilled jalapeno (cut the jalapenos in half, grill, slice into strips)

o Avocado

o Shredded cheese

o Anything else

Baltimore Pit Beef Sandwiches (for 8) • Buy a 3 lb. London-Broil or Top Round. Season generously with the rub (below), place in baking dish, refrigerate and let stand for at least 1 day up to 3 days. You’ll also need 1 sweet onion sliced thin, 2 ripe tomatoes sliced thin, Iceberg lettuce, 8 Kaiser rolls, Horseradish sauce (recipe below) • Rub o 2 tablespoons seasoned salt o 1 tablespoon sweet paprika o 1 teaspoon garlic powder o 1 teaspoon dried oregano o 1/2 teaspoon black pepper • Horseradish sauce o 1 cup mayonnaise o ½ cup prepared horseradish o 2 tsp. lemon juice o Salt and pepper to taste • Preheat grill to 350-400 degrees. Grill beef 30 to 40 minutes, or until outside is crusty and dark brown and internal temperature is about 120 degrees (for rare). Turn beef often. Transfer to a cutting board; let it rest 5-10 minutes. • Slice beef thinly across grain. Pile beef high on a roll or bread slathered with horseradish sauce. Garnish with onions, tomatoes and sliced lettuce. Serve with cold beer.

© 2017 WCNC.COM