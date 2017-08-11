Mojo Chicken Tacos and Baltimore Pit Beef Sandwiches

Mojo Chicken Tacos
Mojo Chicken Tacos
Mojo sauce: (make day ahead, pour over boneless chicken breasts in Ziploc bag 6+ hours ahead of cooking)
• ¼ cup orange juice
• 3 tbsp. lime juice
• 3 tbsp. olive oil
• 2 tbsp. finely chopped cilantro
• 1 finely chopped jalapeno
• 1 tbsp. minced garlic
• ¾ tsp. cumin
• ½ tsp. Kosher salt
Grilling: set fire up for direct heat, 350 degrees
• Oil grill grate with vegetable or toasted sesame oil, place chicken on.
• When edges begin to turn whitish opaque turn 45 degrees for another 2 minutes then turn over.
• When chicken reaches 155 degrees turn 45 degrees. Chicken is done when it reaches safe internal temperature of 160 degrees.
• While chicken is cooking slice red onion in thirds, baste both sides with oil and cook next to chicken.
• When chicken is done set aside for a few minutes to rest. Put the tortillas on the grill to heat, 1-2 minutes per side at most.
Assembly
• Slice chicken into strips
• Slice onion into strips
• Place in tortillas with your favorite salsa
• Have extra lime wedges
• Option to add more toppings
o Shredded lettuce
o Chopped tomato
o Grilled jalapeno (cut the jalapenos in half, grill, slice into strips)
o Avocado
o Shredded cheese
o Anything else
Baltimore Pit Beef Sandwiches (for 8)
• Buy a 3 lb. London-Broil or Top Round. Season generously with the rub (below), place in baking dish, refrigerate and let stand for at least 1 day up to 3 days. You’ll also need 1 sweet onion sliced thin, 2 ripe tomatoes sliced thin, Iceberg lettuce, 8 Kaiser rolls, Horseradish sauce (recipe below)
• Rub
o 2 tablespoons seasoned salt
o 1 tablespoon sweet paprika
o 1 teaspoon garlic powder
o 1 teaspoon dried oregano
o 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
• Horseradish sauce
o 1 cup mayonnaise
o ½ cup prepared horseradish
o 2 tsp. lemon juice
o Salt and pepper to taste
• Preheat grill to 350-400 degrees. Grill beef 30 to 40 minutes, or until outside is crusty and dark brown and internal temperature is about 120 degrees (for rare). Turn beef often. Transfer to a cutting board; let it rest 5-10 minutes.
• Slice beef thinly across grain. Pile beef high on a roll or bread slathered with horseradish sauce. Garnish with onions, tomatoes and sliced lettuce. Serve with cold beer.
