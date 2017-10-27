Mrs. Sue Shrimp and Grits

1lb Shrimp, peeled and deveined

2ea. Andouille Sausage, diced

1ea. Yellow Onion, diced

1cn. Diced Tomato

1 qt. Heavy Cream

2 Tbsp. Cajun Seasoning

1 Tbsp. Lemon Juice

Green Onions for Garnish

1 C. Stone Ground Grits

1 Qt. Water

2 C. Heavy Cream

½ C. Butter

Salt and Pepper to Taste

1. Bring quart of water to a boil in a small stock pot. Then slowly pour in grits, while whisking at the same time. Gradually stirring to prevent grits from becoming lumpy.

2. Once grits have thickened up add 2 cups of cream and ½ cup of butter. Turn down the heat to keep from burning. Stirring occasionally and season with salt. Once the grits are done take off of heat and place to the side.

3. Take a sauce pan, and heat under high heat. Once hot sauté onions and sausage together until onions have begun to lightly color.

4. Add whole can of tomatoes, and remainder heavy cream. Reduce heat, and allow sauce to reduce and thicken.

5. Once sauce has started thickening, place shrimp in sauce and continue simmering until shrimp is cooked. Season shrimp and sauce with Cajun seasoning and black pepper.

6. Sprinkle green onions on top of the whole dish as garnish.

