New Coke Zero Sugar

WCNC
WCNC 1:25 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar
Cupcakes
Ingredients:
1. One 18 oz box of chocolate cake mix
2. One 12 oz can of Coke Zero Sugar
Stir the can of Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar into the cake mix. Place cupcake
liners in a muffin pan and scoop one level portion into each
cup.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until test toothpick comes
out clean. Frost cupcakes once cool, if desired.
 
 

