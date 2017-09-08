New Coke Zero Sugar

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter:
@CocaColaConsolidatedTwo-Ingredient
Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar
Cupcakes
Ingredients:
1. One 18 oz box of chocolate cake mix
2. One 12 oz can of Coke Zero Sugar
Stir the can of Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar into the cake mix. Place cupcake
liners in a muffin pan and scoop one level portion into each
cup.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until test toothpick comes
out clean. Frost cupcakes once cool, if desired.
