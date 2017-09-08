New Coke Zero Sugar

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter:

Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar

Cupcakes

Ingredients:

1. One 18 oz box of chocolate cake mix

2. One 12 oz can of Coke Zero Sugar

Stir the can of Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar into the cake mix. Place cupcake

liners in a muffin pan and scoop one level portion into each

cup.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until test toothpick comes

out clean. Frost cupcakes once cool, if desired.

