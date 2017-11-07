Close New floors right in time for Thanksgiving It's easy with 50 Floor WCNC 12:30 PM. EST November 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 50 Floor877-50-Floorwww.50floor.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS What you need to know about the flu Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte String of robberies in South End community Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting Active shooter training in the wake of attack More Stories Election day in the Queen City: Where and when you can vote Nov. 7, 2017, 6:27 a.m. Billy Graham celebrates 99th birthday Nov. 7, 2017, 5:35 a.m. Charlotte mayoral race locked in dead heat Nov. 6, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs