New wines for 2018

Sarah Malik and Catherine Rabb have a list for you

WCNC 1:02 PM. EST January 03, 2018

Gruner Veltliner Austrian
Chenin Blanc South Africa
Albarino Spain
Pinot Blanc  - Alsace
Pinot Gris Alsace
Riesling Germany

