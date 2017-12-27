New Year's Days Meal

www.leeparkchurch.com

6 1/2 pound pork loin

28.5 ounce jar of sauerkraut

Salt/pepper

Teriyaki sauce

5 pound bag of potatoes

3 blocks of cream cheese

2 sticks of butter

Crockpot

In a crockpot:

-jar of sauerkraut

-pork loin

-salt/pepper

-cover in teriyaki sauce

-cook for 6 hours on low...3 hours on high

Potatoes

-peel/chop/boil in water with a stick of butter/ salt and pepper

-drain and add cream cheese and butter

Mix on high with a hand mixer

Serve:

Mashed potatoes on the bottom and add sauerkraut and then pork roast and serve

