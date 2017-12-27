WCNC
New Year's Days Meal

Becky Justice has the recipe

WCNC 9:36 AM. EST December 27, 2017

www.leeparkchurch.com

6 1/2 pound pork loin 

28.5 ounce jar of sauerkraut 

Salt/pepper

Teriyaki sauce 

5 pound bag of potatoes 

3 blocks of cream cheese 

2 sticks of butter 

Crockpot 

 

 

In a crockpot:

-jar of sauerkraut 

-pork loin 

-salt/pepper 

-cover in teriyaki sauce 

-cook for 6 hours on low...3 hours on high 

 

 

Potatoes 

-peel/chop/boil in water with a stick of butter/ salt and pepper 

 

-drain and add cream cheese and butter 

Mix on high with a hand mixer

 

Serve: 

Mashed potatoes on the bottom and add sauerkraut and then pork roast and serve 

