New Year's Days Meal

6 1/2 pound pork loin
28.5 ounce jar of sauerkraut
Salt/pepper
Teriyaki sauce
5 pound bag of potatoes
3 blocks of cream cheese
2 sticks of butter
Crockpot
In a crockpot:
-jar of sauerkraut
-pork loin
-salt/pepper
-cover in teriyaki sauce
-cook for 6 hours on low...3 hours on high
Potatoes
-peel/chop/boil in water with a stick of butter/ salt and pepper
-drain and add cream cheese and butter
Mix on high with a hand mixer
Serve:
Mashed potatoes on the bottom and add sauerkraut and then pork roast and serve
