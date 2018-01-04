New Years Detox Soup
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 2
Calories: 250
Ingredients
•
2 cups veggie broth or bone broth
•
1/2 cup water
•
1/4 cup dry lentils( I like red)
•
2 cups broccoli
• 1/4 cup carrot shreds
•
3/4 cup canned chickpeas
• 1/2 cup baby spinach
•
1 tsp turmeric
Instructions
1
Bring the broth, water, and lentils to a boil. Let boil for about 5 minutes, then lower heat.
2
Cover and let simmer for about 5 minutes.
3
Add in the broccoli and chickpeas. Continue to simmer for another 5 minutes.
4
Remove from heat and mix in the turmeric powder as baby spinach.
Serve warm and enjoy!
