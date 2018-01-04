WCNC
New Years Detox Soup

WCNC 8:25 AM. EST January 04, 2018

 

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: 250 

 

Ingredients

2 cups veggie broth or bone broth

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup dry lentils( I like red)

2 cups broccoli 

  •    1/4 cup carrot shreds

3/4 cup canned  chickpeas

  •    1/2 cup baby spinach 

1 tsp turmeric

 

Instructions

1

Bring the broth, water, and lentils to a boil. Let boil for about 5 minutes, then lower heat.

2

Cover and let simmer for about 5 minutes. 

3

Add in the broccoli and chickpeas. Continue to simmer for another 5 minutes.

4

Remove from heat and mix in the turmeric powder as baby spinach. 

        Serve warm and enjoy!

