New Years Detox Soup

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: 250

Ingredients

•

2 cups veggie broth or bone broth

•

1/2 cup water

•

1/4 cup dry lentils( I like red)

•

2 cups broccoli

• 1/4 cup carrot shreds

•

3/4 cup canned chickpeas

• 1/2 cup baby spinach

•

1 tsp turmeric

Instructions

1

Bring the broth, water, and lentils to a boil. Let boil for about 5 minutes, then lower heat.

2

Cover and let simmer for about 5 minutes.

3

Add in the broccoli and chickpeas. Continue to simmer for another 5 minutes.

4

Remove from heat and mix in the turmeric powder as baby spinach.

Serve warm and enjoy!

© 2018 WCNC.COM