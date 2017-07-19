Close No more shaving! Get rid of unwanted hair for good at CAMI WCNC 12:48 PM. EDT July 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Carolina Age Management Institute704-208-5783www.carolinaagemanagement.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Conflicting stories about street racing bust NC Highway Patrol trooper resigns amid speeding video Charlotte councilwoman stands her ground on anti-Trump comments Upstate Baby Dies After Being in Trash Bag Powerful storms batter Charlotte area Baby dies after contracting disease Survey: Hamburgers preferred over hot dogs Dog Accidentally Put Down By Shelter Mysterious eye cancer cluster grown Crash shuts down I-77 Wednesday More Stories Panthers name Marty Hurney interim general manager Jul 19, 2017, 10:51 a.m. Storms leave hundreds without power across Charlotte area Jul 18, 2017, 10:04 p.m. Fuel spill from tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-77 Jul 19, 2017, 4:45 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs