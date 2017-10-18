WCNC
Close

No needle, no scalpel vasectomy

Charlotte Center for Pelvic Health offers convenient schedule for men

WCNC 12:47 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

Charlotte Center for Pelvic Health

704-775-8464

www.thepelviccenter.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories