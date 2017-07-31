© 2017 WCNC.COM
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man believed to be kidnapped's body found
-
Thousands stolen from Top Golf in armed robbery
-
Thousands evacuated for power failure
-
CMPD identifies man killed in crash
-
Large police presence outside Midnight Diner
-
Fatal crash in south Charlotte closes road
-
Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone
-
One to two weeks before power fully restored to OBX islands
-
1 killed, 1 injured in crash
-
2 found with gunshot wounds
More Stories
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting outside South…Jul 31, 2017, 6:52 a.m.
-
Gov. Cooper to visit site of Outer Banks utility damageJul 31, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
-
Body of 68-year-old kidnapped by felon found;…Jul 31, 2017, 4:45 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs