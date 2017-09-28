WCNC
Close

Not Your Mom's Pop Up Shop

Shop Pink Social and Charlotte Parent have teamed up for this fun filled event supporting female business owners.

WCNC 12:55 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

 

It's happening Friday September 29 at Lenny Boy Brewing Company from 11 to five.

www.CharlotteParent.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories