Pan seared pork chops

Summer Vegetable Saute

10 inch saute pan

1-2 Tbs olive oil

½ c red onion

1 c brunoise (1/4 in dice, very small about the size of a corn kernel) mixed squash (zucchini and yellow)

½ tsp, Chef Troy’s Spice Mix, plus more as needed

1 ear fresh corn, shaved kernels

½ c tomatoes, diced

½ Tbs Kerrygold Butter

Bring a saute pan to temperature over medium-high heat. When it is hot add the oil and immediately add the onion. Saute for 1 minute or until the onions are translucent. Add the squash tossing lightly to coat the vegetables with oil. Then allow the pan to sit, undisturbed to brown the cutr squash on one side. Add Chef Troy’s Spice mx. The pan should still be pretty hot at this point. Toss the veggies again then sprinkle the pan with water, about a tablespoon or so, removing the pan from the heat, add the corn, tomatoes and butter, tossing vigorously until the butter is creamed out, not melted and broken. Taste and adjust for seasoning before serving.

Roasted Winter Vegetables

1 rutabaga, about 1 ½ lb, peeled

2 celery root, about 1 lb, peeled

1 butternut sqush, about 1 ½ lb, peeled and seeded

1 red onion, diced

3 tablespoons fresh thyme or sage

Salt and pepper

Heat a large pot of lightly salted water over high heat. Set up a large ice bath close to the boiling water/

Cut all of the vegetables into 3/4” dice, but keep them separate from each other. Once the water is boiling, add the butternut to the water. Boil for about a minute or two, just long enough to feel a little give in the vegetable. Use a strainer to remove it from the pot and transfer it directly to the ice bath.

Repeat the process with the rutabaga and the celery root. The vegetables all blanch at different rates. This is why, at this point, we keep them separate. The object with the blanching is to cook all of the vegetables to the same doneness point before we combine them for roasting. They can all go into the ice bath together.

Once the vegetables are blanched, drain off the cold water. Vegetables can be prepped to this point up to three days ahead of serving.

Heat an oven to 350

Heat a large pan over high heat. Once the pan is hot, add oil to coat and then vegetables. Reduce heat to medium or medium-high. Do not over crowd the pan. It is better to work in batches than to crowd the pan. Vegetables should all be able to make contact with the pan. You want to get a little color on at least one side of your vegetables. Once you get some color, add some of the onions and toss to mix. Sauté for another two minutes then transfer everything to a roasting pan. Repeat this process until you have sautéed all of the vegetables. They should still be a little firm at this point. Put the pan in the oven and roast for about 30 minutes. Once the vegetables are fork tender, remove them from the oven and fold in your fresh herbs. Transfer to a platter and serve!

Brine

1 gallon water

1 c salt

¼ c honey

12 bay leaves

½ c garlic cloves, crushed

2 T black peppercorns

½ bunch rosemary

1 bunch thyme

1 bunch parsley stems

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

Combine all ingredients in a large pot

Bring to a Boil, then reduce to Simmer

Let Simmer for 15 minutes

Cool completely before use

