WCNC
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Patient gets pain relief from auto injury at Dynamic Health & Pain Management

Why getting proper treatment is so important

WCNC 1:08 PM. EST January 03, 2018

Dynamic Health & Pain Management

704-469-4829

www.DHPMCharlotte.com

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories