Peach Balsamic Chicken
Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
1/2 medium Vidalia onion, sliced
4 thin cut chicken breast
2 cloves garlic , minced
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
1 Tbsp honey
2 medium sliced (ripe, if they are not ripe, toss with 2 Teaspoons of sugar)
4 Roma tomatoes, sliced
1/4 cup thinly sliced basil ribbons
Directions:
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add onion and saute 3 minutes
- Add chicken, season with Adobo Seasoning and pepper and cook until golden and browned, about 3 minutes per side.
- Remove chicken from skillet and transfer to a plate, while leaving oil and onions in skillet (if you don’t have much oil left you can add another 1/2 Tbsp).
- Add garlic and tomatoes to skillet and saute 20 seconds (you can push onions back to center if you haven’t already).
- Add balsamic vinegar and cook and stir until reduced by half, about 1 minute.
- Stir in honey then add in peaches, season lightly with salt and pepper.
- Return chicken to skillet, nestling between peaches and tomatoes (you can lift some of the peaches and tomatoes over the chicken to create more room),
- Cover skillet with lid, reduce heat to medium-low and allow to simmer until chicken has cooked through
Top with fresh basil and serve with pasta.
