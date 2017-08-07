Peach Balsamic Chicken

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 medium Vidalia onion, sliced

4 thin cut chicken breast

2 cloves garlic , minced

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp honey

2 medium sliced (ripe, if they are not ripe, toss with 2 Teaspoons of sugar)

4 Roma tomatoes, sliced

1/4 cup thinly sliced basil ribbons

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute 3 minutes Add chicken, season with Adobo Seasoning and pepper and cook until golden and browned, about 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken from skillet and transfer to a plate, while leaving oil and onions in skillet (if you don’t have much oil left you can add another 1/2 Tbsp). Add garlic and tomatoes to skillet and saute 20 seconds (you can push onions back to center if you haven’t already). Add balsamic vinegar and cook and stir until reduced by half, about 1 minute. Stir in honey then add in peaches, season lightly with salt and pepper. Return chicken to skillet, nestling between peaches and tomatoes (you can lift some of the peaches and tomatoes over the chicken to create more room), Cover skillet with lid, reduce heat to medium-low and allow to simmer until chicken has cooked through

Top with fresh basil and serve with pasta.

