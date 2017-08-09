Peaches & Cream – well peaches & burrata/mozzarella with tomatoes and basil

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoon fresh peach juice or fresh orange juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 ripe North Carolina peaches, stone removed, flesh cut into quarters

2 cups ripe tomatoes

1 cup burrata or mozzarella balls

1 tablespoon toasted pine nut

How to make:

To make the dressing, add the basil, olive oil and peach juice to a small blender and blend until smooth, season with salt and pepper.

Take a small bowl and add the peaches, pour over half the dressing and lightly toss the peaches to cover.

Arrange the peaches, tomatoes and mozzarella on a serving dish, pour over the remaining dressing and scatter over the pine nuts, serve with a smile.

