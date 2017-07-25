· www.wholefoodsmarket.com/salud

Peanut Butter Banana S’morewiches

Graham Cracker Ingredients

· 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for working

· 1 cup whole-wheat flour

· 1/2 cup untoasted wheat germ

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 1 teaspoon baking soda

· 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

· 1 cup unsalted butter, softened (2 sticks)

· 3/4 cup packed light-brown sugar

· 2 tablespoons high-quality honey

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk flours, wheat germ, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon in a medium bowl; set aside.

2. Put butter, brown sugar, and honey into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment; mix on medium speed until pale and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Reduce speed to low. Add the flour mixture, and mix until combined.

3. Turn out dough onto a floured surface, and divide into quarters. Roll out each piece between 2 sheets of floured parchment paper into rectangles about 9 by 6 inches, or 1/8 inch thick.

4. Using a fluted pastry wheel, trim the outermost edges of each rectangle, and divide into three 6-by-3-inch rectangles. Pressing lightly, so as not to cut all the way through, score each piece in half lengthwise and crosswise, to form four 3-by-1 1/2-inch crackers.

5. Remove two sheets of dough from freezer. Pierce crackers using the tines of a fork. Transfer to large baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake, rotating halfway through, until dark golden brown, 8 to 9 minutes. Repeat with remaining dough. Let cool on sheet 5 minutes; transfer crackers to wire racks to cool completely.



Sandwich Ingredients

· 1 Recipe Graham Crackers

· ½ Cup Chocolate Peanut Butter

· 4 Bananas (ripe, but not soft)

· 2 Tbsp. Oil

· 1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

· 1 Recipe Meringue

Directions

Mix canola oil and brown sugar in small bowl. Peel bananas and halve lengthwise, brush with brown sugar mixture. Grill bananas on medium-heat grill, flat side down first. Spread each graham cracker 1 Tbsp. peanut butter. Make 4 sandwiches with banana. Top with meringue and brulee with a blow torch.

Meringue

· 8 oz. Sugar

· 2 oz. Water

· 4 oz. Egg Whites

Directions

1. Heat the sugar and water in a saucepan until the sugar dissolves and the mixture boils. Boil until a candy thermometer reads 243°.

2. While the syrup is cooking, beat the egg whites in a mixer fitted with a whip attachment until they form soft peaks.

3. With the machine running, very slowly beat in the hot syrup.

4. Continue beating until the meringue is cool and forms firm peaks.

© 2017 WCNC.COM