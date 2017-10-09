PECAN CRUSTED FISH:

Serves 4

4 x 6oz Pieces of Fish (I prefer wild Salmon)

Salt and Pepper

2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard

1 Tablespoon Butter – melted

1 ½ Tablespoons honey

¼ Cup Panko Bread Crumbs

¼ cup lightly toasted Pecans

2 teaspoons fresh chopped Parsley

Sprinkle fish with salt and pepper to taste. Cover a sheet pan with aluminum foil. Spray with cooking spray or Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Place fish on pan. Combine Mustard, Honey and butter. Drizzle over fish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs, pecans and parsley. Bake at 400F for 15 minutes or until fish flakes easily.

GRILLED YELLOW SQUASH with CHUNKY BASIL PESTO

Serves 4

½ Cup chopped fresh Basil

¼ nuts of choice (pine nuts, macadamias) I like to use smoked Almonds (omit if nut allergy)

2 Tablespoons Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

1 Tablespoon grated Parmesan Cheese (use Nutritional Yeast if Dairy-Free)

1 clove garlic, minced

1 Tablespoon Lemon juice

¼ teaspoon Salt

2 medium Yellow Squash , sliced diagonally ¼ inch thick

A dash of Extra Virgin Olive Oil extra for Yellow Squash

Preheat non-stick skillet to MEDIUM-HIGH.

Combine Basil, nuts, oil, parmesan, garlic, lemon juice and salt in a small bowl.

Mix sliced Yellow Squash slices with a dash of Olive Oil in bowl.

Grill the squash until browned on both sides and crisp –tender. Serve topped with the Pesto

Tip: Toast Pine-Nuts in a pan on stove over MEDIUM-HIGH heat, stirring constantly until golden.

