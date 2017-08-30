Pepper Jack Corny Crab Dip
Ingredients:
• 1 cup whole kernel sweet corn, fresh or frozen
• ⅓ cup chopped Wellsley Farms Imported Roasted Red Pepper
• ½ tsp. granulated garlic
• 1 cup Wellsley Farms Organic Greek Plain Yogurt
• 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
• 1 tsp. hot pepper sauce
• 2 6 oz. cans crabmeat, drained, flaked and cartilage removed (do not rinse!)
• 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
• ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
• ¼ cup green onion, chopped, plus more for garnish
Directions:
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
• Add all ingredients to a large mixing bowl and stir until combined. Pour mixture into a 1 ½ quart ovenproof container.
• Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve with Wellsley Farms Organic Tortilla Chips or Wellsley Farms Blue Corn Tortilla Chips.
Carolina-Style Pulled Barbecue Organic Chicken
Ingredients:
• 6 (6 oz.) Harvestland by Perdue Organic Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Halves
• ¾ cup brown sugar, packed
• ¾ cup FRENCH'S® Classic Yellow Mustard
• ½ cup Heinz white vinegar
• ¼ cup FRANK'S® REDHOT® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
• 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
• 2 Tbsp. Vegetable oil
Directions:
• In a medium bowl, whisk together ½ cup of the sugar with the remaining ingredients.
• Place chicken in a resealable plastic bag. Measure out 1 cup of marinade and pour over chicken; set rest aside. Squeeze excess air from bag, seal and refrigerate 1 hour.
• 15 minutes before chicken is ready, preheat grill on Medium-High or light coals. Pour remaining marinade into a saucepan and add reserved sugar. Cook over Medium-High heat, stirring, until sugar dissolves. Set aside.
• Place chicken on oiled grate. Cook until 165˚ in center, turning once, about 15 min. Transfer to warm platter, tent with foil and rest 5 min.
• Using two forks, shred chicken. Toss with warm sauce and serve on Wellsley Farms Hamburger Rolls with Wellsley Farms Cole Slaw and Potato Salad on the side.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs