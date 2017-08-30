www.gcooks.com

Pepper Jack Corny Crab Dip

Ingredients:

• 1 cup whole kernel sweet corn, fresh or frozen

• ⅓ cup chopped Wellsley Farms Imported Roasted Red Pepper

• ½ tsp. granulated garlic

• 1 cup Wellsley Farms Organic Greek Plain Yogurt

• 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tsp. hot pepper sauce

• 2 6 oz. cans crabmeat, drained, flaked and cartilage removed (do not rinse!)

• 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

• ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

• ¼ cup green onion, chopped, plus more for garnish

Directions:

• Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

• Add all ingredients to a large mixing bowl and stir until combined. Pour mixture into a 1 ½ quart ovenproof container.

• Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve with Wellsley Farms Organic Tortilla Chips or Wellsley Farms Blue Corn Tortilla Chips.

Carolina-Style Pulled Barbecue Organic Chicken

Ingredients:

• 6 (6 oz.) Harvestland by Perdue Organic Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Halves

• ¾ cup brown sugar, packed

• ¾ cup FRENCH'S® Classic Yellow Mustard

• ½ cup Heinz white vinegar

• ¼ cup FRANK'S® REDHOT® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

• 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 2 Tbsp. Vegetable oil

Directions:

• In a medium bowl, whisk together ½ cup of the sugar with the remaining ingredients.

• Place chicken in a resealable plastic bag. Measure out 1 cup of marinade and pour over chicken; set rest aside. Squeeze excess air from bag, seal and refrigerate 1 hour.

• 15 minutes before chicken is ready, preheat grill on Medium-High or light coals. Pour remaining marinade into a saucepan and add reserved sugar. Cook over Medium-High heat, stirring, until sugar dissolves. Set aside.

• Place chicken on oiled grate. Cook until 165˚ in center, turning once, about 15 min. Transfer to warm platter, tent with foil and rest 5 min.

• Using two forks, shred chicken. Toss with warm sauce and serve on Wellsley Farms Hamburger Rolls with Wellsley Farms Cole Slaw and Potato Salad on the side.

