Pimento Cheese

Servings: 12

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe

Date: 9/26/17

Shelf Life: 72 Hours

4 ounces Cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup Miracle Whip®

1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

1/2 teaspoon Salt

Dash Cayenne pepper

Dash Black pepper

Dash Smoked paprika

3/4 cup Pimento, Diced, drained

2 Tablespoons Roasted Jalapeno, Seeded, peeled and diced

12 Ounces Cheddar cheese, Tillamook, grated

Make sure the cream cheese is at room temperature and soft before beginning.

Place the first 8 ingredients in a bowl and, using a rubber spatula, cream together the cream cheese, Miracle

Whip and spices.

Add the Pimento and Roasted jalapeno and fold in.

Add the Cheddar Cheese and fold that in well.

Cover, lable, date & hold in the refrigerator until needed on the line

Yield: 3 cups

