Pimento Cheese
Servings: 12
Razzoo's Cajun Cafe
Date: 9/26/17
Shelf Life: 72 Hours
4 ounces Cream cheese, at room temperature
1 cup Miracle Whip®
1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1/2 teaspoon Salt
Dash Cayenne pepper
Dash Black pepper
Dash Smoked paprika
3/4 cup Pimento, Diced, drained
2 Tablespoons Roasted Jalapeno, Seeded, peeled and diced
12 Ounces Cheddar cheese, Tillamook, grated
Make sure the cream cheese is at room temperature and soft before beginning.
Place the first 8 ingredients in a bowl and, using a rubber spatula, cream together the cream cheese, Miracle
Whip and spices.
Add the Pimento and Roasted jalapeno and fold in.
Add the Cheddar Cheese and fold that in well.
Cover, lable, date & hold in the refrigerator until needed on the line
Yield: 3 cups
