Pork and Pineapple Skewers

Ingredients

· 1 ½ cups cans pineapple juice

· 2 shallots, sliced

· 1 inch fresh ginger root, sliced

· 6 garlic cloves, smashed

· 3 tablespoons soy sauce

· 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

· 2 tablespoons light brown sugar

· Salt and pepper

· 3 pounds pork loin, cut into cubes

· 1 large pineapple, cut into cubes

· 2 red bell peppers, cut into 1 inch pieces

· 1 red onion, cut into 1 inch pieces

· Wooden skewers

Directions

1. Soak skewers in water for at least one hour.

2. In a large zip-top bag, combine all ingredients except pineapple and squeeze to combine. Let marinate for 30 minutes up to overnight in the refrigerator.

3. Heat grill to medium-high temperature. Remove pork from marinade and skewer with the pineapple.

4. Place skewers on the grill and cook until grill marks are achieved and pork is cooked through. Brush the skewers with sweet and sour sauce and garnish with cilantro (if desired).

Sweet & Sour Sauce

Ingredients

· 1 cup pineapple juice

· 1⁄ 3 cup water

· 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

· 2 teaspoons ginger, minced

· 1 tablespoon garlic, minced

· 1 tablespoon soy sauce

· 1⁄ 2 cup packed brown sugar

· 2 tablespoons cornstarch

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a sauce pan and cook over medium heat until thick, stirring constantly. Serve immediately or refrigerate and keep covered up to 1 week.

Lime Cauliflower Rice

Ingredients

· 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

· 1 tablespoon water

· 1 lime, zested

· 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

· 2 tablespoons coconut oil

Directions

1. Grate cauliflower florets or pulse in a food processor until it resembles rice.

2. In a large sauté pan, heat the coconut oil over medium high, then add cauliflower and cook until al dente, then remove from heat.

3. Add lime zest, cilantro, and salt and pepper into cooked cauliflower

